Conway Police looking for Diner dashers, Harps lobster lifter

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway Police are looking for a few dine and dashers. The man pictured and three others ran up a tab at Walk Ons in Conway and then walked out without paying.

Police are asking for help to identify the dashers.

Police are also asking for help in identifying a man who police said stole around $400 worth of seafood from Harps in Conway.

The store manager said the man came in, grabbed the food, concealed it, and left the store. He said a few days later he came back, they realized he was the same guy and asked him to leave.

If anyone has any information on the Walk Ons walkout or the Harps lobster lifter they are asked to call Conway Police at 501-450-6130.