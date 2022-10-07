CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating three separate but related shootings Friday evening.

According to the Conway Police Department, they are seeking 32-year-old suspect Prince Michael Ajetunmobi for his involvement in the incident.

Detectives said Ajetunmobi was last known to be driving a white Infinity SUV with Arkansas license plate 942TIA.

Police said that Ajetunmobi should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Conway PD officials added that it is believed at this time that all victims are known to Ajetunmobi and this is a rapidly-evolving situation and more information will be released as it becomes available.