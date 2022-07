A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating a pedestrian-involved accident that happened in the area near Oak Street and Central Landing Blvd. Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities with the Conway Police Department, one person was injured in the incident and has been taken to a local hospital.

The accident has also caused a traffic issues on Interstate 40.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 3rd Avenue and the 127 eastbound off-ramp on Oak St.