Conway Police investigating fight with shots possibly fired, one injured in fight

UPDATE:

CONWAY, Ark.- Conway Police say one person was injured in the fight.

No one was hit by gunfire, according to police.

Your Conway Police is investigating a fight that took place at Clifton Streets apartments that left one person injured. The call came in as a fight in progress where shots were possibly fired. A short time later police took several suspects into custody for questioning. pic.twitter.com/XjeANz9d2y — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) February 24, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY:

CONWAY, Ark.- Conway Police confirm they are investigating a fight that led to shots being fired.

It happened around 9 Monday morning at the Clifton Street Apartments.

Officials say no one was hit by the gunfire.

Conway Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they did not find anyone involved in the fight, but they did find blood outside of the apartment.

Police say they made mulitiple traffic stops and found possible suspects.

The possible suspects are being questioned.

.@ConwayPolice crime scene detectives here at the Clifton Street apartments after a fight broke out. Reports of possible gunfire but no one was hit. Suspects are being questioned. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/eACm22zDyz — Hilary Hunt (@Hilary_TV) February 24, 2020