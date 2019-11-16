Conway Police increase presence at stores for ‘Shop Secure’ program

CONWAY, Ark. — It’s been over a year after a woman was taken from a shopping plaza in Conway and murdered, and police are ensuring shoppers will stay safe this holiday season.

If you are out shopping in Conway you might see more police, and that’s because of the annual program called shop secure.

However, many shoppers have yet to let the kidnapping last year leave their hearts or minds.

“Mrs. Elvia, I’m sure she was just out on a Sunday shopping and had no idea didn’t even think twice about checking her surroundings,” said Laci Booth, a shopper at the Conway shopping plaza.

Elvia Fragstein was kidnapped from the Conway Commons shopping center in July 2018, and her body was found soon after in Jefferson County.

“Something scary like that can happen in an area that you think it is safe,” said Denise Jenkins, a shopper.

The City Council allocated $50,000 to bring in additional officers to work overtime for a program called shop secure.

“Right now we are kicking off our shop secure. Which is a program that has our officers out in the shopping centers doing more visible patrols hopefully to deter folks who want to victimize people.” said LaTresha Woodruff, a Conway police spokesperson, “We can’t be everywhere all at once. We’re going to do the best we can this holiday season to be in those shopping areas. Where there are a large volume of people but you have to take these precautions.”

Conway police advise you to go shopping in pairs instead of alone.

The Shop Secure program will run until December 26.