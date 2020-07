CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway Police Department is doing a fan giveaway!

If you are in need of a fan for those hot days, please fill-out a form here.

They ask that you submit the form by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27. The forms will be evaluated and the need assessed.

If you win the fan, they will contact you. They ask that you do NOT call or come to the police department.