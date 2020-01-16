Conway Police Department brings Wellness Initiative

CONWAY, Ark.- The Conway Police Department has a new program focusing on officers’ wellbeing.

The Wellness Initiative started at the beginning of the year.

It includes counseling services and a mentorship program that pairs younger officers with veterans.

It also encourages staff to hit the gym with trainers, so they can focus on their minds and their bodies.

“For our officers, we are trying to address physical health, mental health, we are even going as far as spiritual health, domestic health, financial health,” Sgt. Andrew Johnson, the Wellness Program Coordinator says. “And approaching from every angle we can because it’s important for our officers to be as healthy as they can across the board just to be able to do their job well.”

Right now, the department has a four-month weight loss challenge to promote a healthy lifestyle. There are prizes for the winners.