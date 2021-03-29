Conway police arrest 4th teen in connection to December shooting that injured woman

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark.- Conway police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting of a woman on December 1, 2020.

According to police, the suspect was 14 years old at the time of the shooting.


A 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys have also been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police say the teens face charges of principal or accomplice to attempted first-degree murder and breaking or entering a vehicle.

The woman was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe they have arrested all of the suspects and say community tips were instrumental in the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Contests