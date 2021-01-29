Conway police arrest 2 teens in connection with December shooting

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have arrested two teens in connection with a December 2020 shooting.
Officers said they arrested the 16-year-old and 17-year-old suspects on charges of principal or accomplice to attempted first-degree murder and breaking or entering a vehicle.
These arrests come in connection with the December 1 shooting of a woman on Timberpeg Court. Police said the woman noticed the two suspects running toward a dark-colored 4-door car that was driving with its lights off as she entered her vehicle. As she drove by the car shots were fired at her, with bullets grazing her head and hand.
Both injuries were deemed non-life-threatening and she was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her wounds.
Investigators say this case is still ongoing and are asking the public for information on the case to contact Investigator Kennedy at 501-328-4124.