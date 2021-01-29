Conway police arrest 2 teens in connection with December shooting

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have arrested two teens in connection with a December 2020 shooting.

Officers said they arrested the 16-year-old and 17-year-old suspects on charges of principal or accomplice to attempted first-degree murder and breaking or entering a vehicle.

UPDATE: Your CPD Police 2 Pulaski County teens in connection with the shooting of a woman on December 1, 2020. They face charges of principal or accomplice to attempted 1st degree murder & breaking or entering a vehicle. Follow link for more. https://t.co/b8XxVKa0fY pic.twitter.com/y465bRRSEl — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) January 29, 2021

These arrests come in connection with the December 1 shooting of a woman on Timberpeg Court. Police said the woman noticed the two suspects running toward a dark-colored 4-door car that was driving with its lights off as she entered her vehicle. As she drove by the car shots were fired at her, with bullets grazing her head and hand.

Both injuries were deemed non-life-threatening and she was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her wounds.

Investigators say this case is still ongoing and are asking the public for information on the case to contact Investigator Kennedy at 501-328-4124.