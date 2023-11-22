LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Conway police are investigating a collision that injured an officer in the parking lot of a restaurant.

According to investigators, an officer was on-site at the Golden Corral on East Oak Street at 3:18 p.m. when an uninvolved vehicle entered the parking lot at a high rate of speed, striking an officer and a vehicle.

Investigators said the officer was transported to a Little Rock hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

The condition of the driver in the incident and possible charges are not yet known.

Conway police said there will be an increased police presence at Golden Corral while they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.