1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials announce phase one of re-opening state parks starting May 1 LRPD investigates shooting on Baseline Road Outlets of Little Rock, Arkansas Foodbank’s drive-up food distribution runs out of food in first hour

Conway non-profit keeping community fed during COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark. — A Conway couple is making sure their community is fed during this time of uncertainty.

The Harvey Family owns the Soul Food Mission Cafe and while they typically work to feed the community weekly they have ramped up their efforts during COVID-19.

Lines full of cars pulled up to grab a food box. The Harvey’s say this isn’t just a temporary need.

“It goes on all year, not just when a pandemic hits and through the pandemic it has been harder on them so we just step up even more and we pray more,” said Traci Harvey.

Traci went on to say they are working hard to hand out these boxes weekly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories