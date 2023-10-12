LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For one Conway man it’s always business in the front and party in the back.

The Men’s 2023 USA Mullet Championship is going on right now, and Brandon Mittermeier is currently ranked in the top 10 of the competition.

Brandon stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about his impressive hairdo named “Mama Tried.”

He talks about how long he’s been rocking a mullet and why he decided he was competition-worthy.

Voting for Mittermeier is free on the Mullet Championship website, and votes can be made each day through Thursday.