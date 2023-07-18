CONWAY, Ark. – A Conway man died shortly after he was arrested Monday morning.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Deitric Williams Jr. of Conway died after he was taken into custody behind a home on Gum Street following a foot chase.

Investigators said officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a McDonald’s on Oak Street and found Williams and another individual fighting inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

A short time after Williams was asked to present identification to officers, investigators said he fled the area on foot.

After he was captured, officers said he began to show signs of medical distress. Williams was then transported to a hospital where he later died.

The Conway Police Department requested Arkansas State Police investigate.