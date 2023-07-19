CONWAY, Ark. – A Conway man died Tuesday after police said he became combative with police.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call about a man going into people’s yards and yelling to himself.

Investigators said officers arrived to find 44-year-old Ricky Freiberg unresponsive on the ground near the intersection of South Center and Hardy Street.

Officers then requested medical personnel and delivered one dose of Narcan.

Investigators said that Freiberg then became disoriented and combative with officers. Officers then placed him in handcuffs, and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The Conway Police Department has requested Arkansas State Police to investigate.