Conway Human Development Center puts on free Christmas display

CONWAY, Ark. — We are just 20 days away from Christmas and people are getting into the spirit for the holiday, including folks in Central Arkansas.

More than a thousand people have stopped by Faulkner County to ride the Polar Express this week.

Most of us have heard of the Polar Express whether it’s the movie or the book, well now that story has come to life here in Conway.

“It’s gonna be snowing in Arkansas..”

A winter wonderland in Central Arkansas.

It’s not the typical thing you would see but thanks to the Conway Human Development Center, Christmas is on display for free.

“It’s just a good time to get out with friends or family,” says James Winnen a Santa volunteer.

Volunteers work together year round to put on a show for the community and surrounding areas.

“We have scenes, active scenes like when you ride around the train you see the scenes and there will e people out waving, saying Merry Christmas,” says Laquetta Garlington-Seals a volunteer service coordinator.

On opening day, the experience is for a select group, the focus, client with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

But for volunteers, like James Winnen it’s more than just bringing the spirit of Christmas to light.

“It’s why we’re here, why we work at the Human Development Center to create better quality of life,” said Winnen.

Winnen, better known as Santa in Conway has been doing this for several years.

Despite a recent personal lost in his life, he’s still here putting on a show.

“I just lost my dad yesterday, and so stuff like this is great, because you get to go out and you get to spend time with the ones that you love,” says Winnen.

You can see behind me that there’s a lot going on here, if you haven’t been yet, no worries you still have time.

This will be going until 8 p.m.