Conway homeowners unsettled after gunfire strikes homes in daylight

CONWAY, Ark. — Homeowners in Conway are shaken up tonight after someone opened fire in daylight and the person behind the trigger is still not in custody.

Bullet holes can be found on multiple homes on South Mitchell. Homeowners in the area want answers.

“I mean that’s just terrifying, you can’t sit in your own house and be safe anymore,” said Ben Whitmire.

Whitmire is still shaken as he showed us bullet holes.

“It took me a while to digest what had happened, because it was so unexpected,” said Whitmire.

Sunday, just before 5:00 p.m., Ben tells us he walked outside shocked to find Conway Police on South Mitchell.

“It’s not a crazy bad place or anything, it’s really quite,” said Whitmire.

Detectives marked where bullet holes entered homes. A bullet hole starting outside making its way through multiple rooms in Whitmire’s home.

Neighbors found similar damage after someone in an SUV opened fired.

“I think they are just as taken back as I was,” said Whitmire.

A police report from the Conway Police Department didn’t give much detail as to who pulled the trigger, but Whitmire says he and his neighbors aren’t taking what happened lightly.

“Just kind of keep your head on a swivel, we are armed and I believe so are they. I sure hope it never comes to that but if it does, we are ready,” said Whitmire.

As of right now, Conway Police are still trying to determine who fired off that gun, and if you have any information you are urged to call them.