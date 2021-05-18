Conway group building tiny homes for homeless

CONWAY, Ark.– One group in Conway is using tiny homes to solve a big problem in the natural state.

The City of Hope Outreach brought a piece of land in Faulkner County and is getting ready to start building tiny homes for homeless Arkansans.

“This is where you can come to have a place to call your own,” said Rae Hewett, Director.

A piece of land on Robins Street in Conway currently houses flags, dandelions and old bricks but soon it will look completely different.

Ten tiny homes will soon line the property forming Hope Village.

“Homelessness does not have to be a problem. There are enough houses in the world, there’s just not enough affordable houses so tiny homes is a great cute solution to that problem,” said Hewett.

Rae Hewett the Director of Hope Village is working tirelessly to break ground on this project. She knows firsthand what homelessness feels like.

“I remember when we were sleeping on somebody’s floor and my child was crying for his bed and his toy that got left in the house. I can’t tell you how heartbreaking it was,” said Hewett.

Hewett isn’t the only one on the City of Hope Outreach team with a story like this fueling the project. “You feel powerless. “Phillip Fletcher, Founder/ Executive Director.

Founder and Executive Director, Phillip Fletcher was living on the streets with his wife and newborn baby after losing his job in the 90’s.

“Homelessness can impact anybody at any time. It’s without prejudice,” said Fletcher.

Fletch said right now more than 900 people in Faulkner County are homeless, which shows how big the need is for Hope Village.

“This is a place where people can actually transition out of homelessness to become productive members of society,” said Hewett.

Hope Village looking to make huge strides with tiny homes.

Construction is scheduled to start within the next five weeks and the first family will move in before the end of the year.