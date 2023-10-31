CONWAY, Ark. – The city of Conway dedicated a new baby box location Tuesday afternoon.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes officials announced the placement of a new baby box location on the southwest side of Conway Fire Station No.3.

The box is the second one in Conway and 21st in Arkansas. The first Conway box is located at Conway Fire Station No.1.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder Monica Kelsey said her organization was excited about the new box.

“We are so proud of Arkansans for really taking the initiative of ending infant abandonment and protecting the vulnerable in their communities,” Kelsey said. “We are thrilled the Conway community will have another location and truly represent the Safe Haven Law with a visual reminder to those in crisis.”

Conway Fire Department Captain Ty Ledbetter said the city was also glad about the second baby box location.

“The City of Conway is excited to have a second Baby Box within the city to provide more resources for those that may need it,” Ledbetter stated.

A baby box is designed to be a resource to safely surrender an infant anonymously. Boxes are available 24/7 and are equipped with silent alarms to alert first responders. Within five minutes, first responders will attend to a surrendered newborn and take the child to the hospital for medical evaluation, Safe Haven representatives said, adding that within 30 to 45 days a surrendered child will be placed with a foster family who signed up with the intention of adopting.

The Arkansas Safe Haven Law allows a child under 30 days old to be surrendered without legal repercussions. In Arkansas, a newborn may be surrendered at a baby box, hospital emergency room, fire station or law enforcement agency.

Officials said the new box in Conway is the 176th in the nation.