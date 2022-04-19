CONWAY, Ark. – The City of Conway was awarded a grant of $155,000 Monday to help with flood prevention for a downtown area that has been prone to flash flooding issues for decades.

The money comes through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), which provides grants to state and local governments for long-term measures following a major disaster declaration.

The city has already said the funds will be used to conduct a flood drainage study for the downtown area, which is prone to flash flooding, and will help develop a strategy to reduce that flooding.

Unlike FEMA’s more well-known programs, which pay for permanent repair and restoration of existing buildings, the HMGP will go beyond just repairs and will help with new projects to reduce the hazards of future damage, within the boundaries of state and federal guidelines.