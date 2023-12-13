CONWAY, Ark. – One couple in Conway lit up their neighborhood with Christmas cheer.

Dennis and Luveta Moore have been spreading the joy of the holidays to their neighbors through a dazzling light display on their home in Conway.

“Well, we started this three years ago. It was something we wanted to do for kids and community,” Dennis Moore said. “We love Christmas and the meaning.”

“I enjoy the show because it makes him happy and joy on his heart,” Luveta Moore said.

“We enjoy it,” neighbor Michaela Ramirez said. “It seems like it’s different every time we come back.”