Conway couple on a mission to help those in need

CONWAY, Ark. — A Conway couple is on a mission to help those in need in central Arkansas. Now they are hoping to take those efforts on wheels.

You could say Traci Harvey is a busy woman, but what keeps her mind occupied is what she calls her wild ideas.

The first one, this is the Soul Food Cafe Mission in Conway. It serves hundreds in need weekly.

“You can go in, you can wash your hands, you can brush your teeth if you want to, you can take a shower.” said Traci Harvey.

“It’s a pretty simple concept, the couple tells me they want to take the good work they are doing behind these doors and take it to the streets” said Traci. “Rick and I were talking and I said shower and laundry needs to happen and it needs to go to the streets.”

That means transforming their old box truck into a mobile shower and laundry unit.

A $25,000 grant from the Arkansas community foundation is making this dream on wheels a reality.

“I would love to see haircuts on the street I would love to see clothing on the street, you know everything we have in here able to go out there,” said Traci

The couple has also created a mobile food truck to help the hungry, they hope the shower truck will be completed in the next few months.