Conway County native David Norman files to run for Arkansas House seat

MORRILTON, Ark. (News release) – David Norman officially filed to run for State Representative of District 65, covering portions of Conway and Perry County. On Friday, Norman filed to run for office with the Arkansas Secretary of State at the State Capitol Building in Little Rock.

A resident of Petit Jean Mountain in Conway County, Norman recently retired from a long career in Rural Development with two of Arkansas’ largest non-profit development organizations, Winrock International and Heifer International. He also enjoyed a long career in agricultural and rural finance and continued to support these efforts through various board appointments to the Farm Credit System.

“I have spent most of my life working hard in agriculture and rural development to make sure our communities can endure and thrive. I am running for office because I want to make sure all of the families, businesses and organizations in my area have a voice in how we set our state’s priorities at the Capitol in Little Rock,“ said David Norman. “We have to support and strengthen all of our important local institutions like our schools, workforce training centers, colleges, and healthcare organizations in Conway and Perry counties. A driving focus throughout my life has been working to connect and empower people to improve their lives, their future, and the quality of life in their communities. I am excited to officially be on the ballot to run for the State House and am very grateful to everyone who has helped make this possible.”

Norman supports critical rural infrastructure improvements. That includes building modern and reliable rural broadband services to ensure a level playing field for our students, citizens, and businesses in a rapidly changing world. Norman will work to make sure that Conway and Perry counties offer our businesses and children the same opportunities for success as anywhere else in the state.

Norman led the Agricultural and Rural Enterprise development programs for both Winrock International and Heifer International from 1994-2019. During his career he led large initiatives in rural economic and agricultural development in Arkansas, across the United States, and in the developing world. His work was focused on improving the livelihoods for farmers, rural citizens and their rural support organizations and enterprises. Throughout that time, he continued to as a board member in Farm Credit System organizations including Farm Credit Services Western Arkansas as well as AgriBank, a 17-state $90+billion agriculture finance institution. Norman also led in the creation and governance of new support organizations including the Volunteers for Economic Growth Alliance (VEGA) and NetHope.

Mr. Norman is married to Vivian Morrison Norman and has two daughters, Beth and Anna Norman. He has a B.S. in Agribusiness from Arkansas Tech University and a M.S. in Agricultural Economics from the University of Arkansas. He grew up on a farm in Conway County and enjoys continued involvement in the family farm.