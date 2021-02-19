Conway Corp asks people to reduce water usage

CONWAY, Ark. – With extreme weather conditions continuing throughout the Central Arkansas region, Conway Corporation is experiencing unprecedented high water demands and asking customers to begin voluntary curtailment of non-essential water use.

Conway Corp’s Roger Q Mills has experienced prolonged water demands at levels significantly higher than normal for winter months. In addition, as temperatures rise and pipes thaw, water leaks are resulting in much higher water usage.

Conway Corp is asking residents to follow these curtailment measures to ensure continued water services:

• Isolate any water leaks immediately. If you own property you have not visited this week, please check on it immediately. If you see water bubbling, pooling or running down the street, please contact Conway Corp at 450-6000 to report a possible water main break.

• Locate and repair any water leaks. As temperatures rise, we will see an increase in broken pipes and water mains. If you suspect your pipes have frozen, please shut off your water and contact a plumber immediately.

• Delay showering, washing clothes and washing dishes unless absolutely necessary.

• When possible, do not drip your faucets. If you must drip your faucet, collect the water for other use such as washing dishes.

• Turn off the water while brushing your teeth.

• Ensure hose bibs and faucets are protected from freezing weather.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest on this winter storm. Download the Arkansas Storm Team app to track the storm wherever you are in the Natural State.