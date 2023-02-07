CONWAY, Ark – The community and Conway Police Department continue to search for a missing 14-year-old girl and now there’s a reward for whoever can find her.

Tanvi Marupally was last seen on Jan. 17 near Conway Junior High School heading north on Davis Street wearing a purple coat, pink pullover, blue shirt and blue jeans.

The Conway Police Department said they asked the U.S. Marshals Service and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their assistance with this investigation in hopes of having a wider reach when it comes to the search for Tanvi.

Police said they believe one of the possible reasons why Tanvi ran away was a fear of her family being deported. Tanvi’s father informed Conway PD that he is no longer at risk of losing his job and that leaving the country is not a concern at this time.

Charlie Crossman is the owner of Crossman Printing, he said he has made over one thousand fliers in the hopes of helping spread the word about Marupally.

“I hope just to get the word out there’s people I talk to about Tanvi and they don’t know about her. They live on Conway,” Crossman said.

Crossman says when he learned about her being missing, it hit home.

“My children are 14 years old. I have twins and it hit home for me because I have children about her age,” Crossman said.

Crossman said he spoke with Marupally’s parents Tuesday when they came to his printing shop for assistance.

“They came in and I guess they had heard we were giving away flyers for people that wanted to hand them out and we helped them also go to a mailer,” Crossman said.

Crossman said the flyers that they printed off for the family came free of charge and they hope they can help even if it’s just in a small way.

“The mailer that we did was a little over 800 and we have probably handed out 500-1000 flyers,” Crossman said.

Jenni Wallace said she picked up several fliers already because she has helped organize multiple search parties around Conway.

“This is our opportunity to rescue and save a child and we need every single person to help us in this effort,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the search groups have walked around neighborhoods and, in the woods, hoping that it will help get answers.

“We are desperately trying to find videos from every single place in Conway,” Wallace said.

Both Crossman and Wallace hope that Marupally’s family is reunited.

Marupally’s family is offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of bringing her home.

Anyone with any information about Marupally is asked to call the Conway Police Department tip line at 501-450-6135.