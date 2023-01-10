CONWAY, Ark. – Conway native and former Razorback, Peyton Hillis remains in the hospital after saving his kids from nearly drowning earlier last week.

Tuesday, those in his hometown came together for a prayer vigil in his honor.

“Peyton is a hometown hero,” said community member, Ricky Gulley.

The Conway community gathered under the lights of Peyton Hillis Field, to lift him and his family up in prayer.

“I was just so glad to see the people that did show up for him, coming together and praying to lift his name up to God, and as for myself I even got down on my knees in front of everybody because I believe that is the best way to reach God,” said Gulley.

This comes after Hillis was in a swimming accident last week while rescuing his kids.

“The act that he did is no surprise to anybody that knows Peyton,” said Hillis’s high school football coach, Kenny Smith.

Those in the community, took to their knees, lifting their hands, and saying prayers for one of their own, to give back to the person who they said is their neighbor.

“What we did down there was an uplifting thing and knowing Peyton like I do, and how much love this community has for him, he felt that tonight,” said Smith.

Wearing blue and white, to show their support for the former Wampus Cat.

Kenny Smith said he feels confident the prayers will be answered.

“He is a very loving young man and God’s got this,” stated Smith.

As for the latest on his condition, Hillis is still in the hospital and doctors still have concerns about his kidneys.