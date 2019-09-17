Conway cleans up sidewalks and crosswalks to eliminate safety hazards

Conway, Ark.- The city of Conway has agreed to invest in sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.



The work has already begun on Prince Street. Crews will fix cracks, create new walk ways, and clean up crosswalks. Many of the areas that will see changes are around schools in the district.



“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve almost fallen and broken my ankle,” said Kara Evans who took her concerns to the city.



Evans lives across from a school where she see’s kids navigate old crosswalks and lack of sidewalks daily. So she decided to call the city.



“Speak up, have a voice, contact the people who are in charge, and make a difference.”



The city has allotted more than $100,000 thousand dollar to put towards the improvements.



“Eliminating all the trip hazards and all of the busted up sidewalks and making better intersection crosswalks. We are going to go about doing it because we know areas around the schools they use our pedestrian networks in a different way,” explained city spokesperson Bobby Kelly.



Crews can be seen at work daily. If there is an area of concern you would like addressed be sure to call city hall.