Conway church providing free meals during COVID-19 outbreak Monday – Thursday

CONWAY, Ark. — Many people’s lives were turned upside down with the outbreak of the coronavirus, but many groups and organizations pulled together to let people know they are not alone.

We show you how one church in Conway is helping those in need.

It’s all hands on deck at the New Generation Church in Conway. On Tuesday, church members prepared hot dogs, hamburgers, and chips.

“We are just taking personal money and the church is partnering buying food and I got some amazing people,” Pastor Tremayne Harris Sr. of New Generation Church.

Paying it forward for people in need during COVID-19

“We are so grateful we have been getting meals in the last couple of days from them and every little bit helps. I’m on a fixed income and it’s hard,” said Evvonne Whisenant who picked up a meal from the church.

The members at New Generation Church also have social distancing down to a T, all you have to do is drive and grab a meal.

“We know it’s a need and the first night 280 people, second night 300 people it’s proven that what we are doing is a need right now,” said Pastor Harris Sr.

They started last week and they’ve served over 750 meals so far.

“It’s been amazing there service that they are doing for other people at this time is phenomenal,” said Tarsha Baker who picked up a meal from the church.

It’s something Pastor Tremayne Harris Sr. wanted to do after he saw shoppers with empty basket carts at the grocery store

“I was just thinking to myself they probably need to get more stuff than that and at 2 o’clock in the morning God just spoke to me and was like maybe they can’t afford to put more stuff in their basket,” said Pastor Harris Sr.

The church is serving meals Sunday through Thursday night.

“Has helped it been a help,” said Baker.

During a time when people need it most.

“We’re are just ready to be a true community again,” said Whisenant.

Pastor Harris Sr. says they will continue to serve food until it’s all gone.

New Generation Church is located in Conway at 1055 Sunflower Drive.

Free Meal Menu:

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Spaghetti and corn

Monday, March 23, 2020

Hamburger and chips

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Pasta and green beans

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Chilidogs and chips

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Frito chili pie

Click here to register.