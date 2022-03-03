CONWAY, Ark. – An eatery in Conway had to do some extra end-of-the-night cleaning after a car sped into their front dining room.

It happened late Tuesday night around 10:00 when staff were wrapping up for the day. Owner Shane Taylor says it’s believed a driver heading south on Highway 356 took a turn too fast and shot into the building, hitting a concrete block out front before ripping through a wall. He says if that block hadn’t been there, the driver would have likely ended up in the kitchen.

“He was in the dining room,” exclaimed Taylor. “First time I’d ever seen that before,”

Taylor says the car luckily didn’t hit any major supports or structural beams, and somehow missed the employees still working inside. He adds – a few staff members had even been standing where the car ended up only minutes before.

“One actually stepped outside to talk on the phone for a bit when he came through,” said Taylor.

Once he got the call, Taylor said 5 Star Construction was called in that night, patching up the gaping hole in the restaurant before coming back the next day to finish adding a new wall and door.

Taylor worried the work would lead to an extended closure, but the café reopened with just one missed day and an un-papered wooden wall the only sign something happened.

“It doesn’t look pretty,” he said referencing the new renovations, “but we’re open.”

Taylor and team are now fully back in business opening at 11:00 each day. Taylor says he and his wife want to thank their customers for reaching out to make sure everyone was ok and for supporting them for the past seven years.

As for the driver, Taylor said he doesn’t believe he was injured in the incident but doesn’t have any more information on what could have led to the crash.