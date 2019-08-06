Contraband crackdown at Arkansas state prison, stash found in hiding place

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ark. – The contraband crackdown continues in Arkansas state prisons.

The Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) provides information on its latest finds at the Cummins Unit in photos posted on social media Tuesday morning.

“At first glance, it appears to be a really bad spot in the cinderblock wall. But a closer look reveals the truth,” reads the post. “It’s not very big, but it’s definitely big enough.”

Inside the hole, correctional officers found three cell phones, three chargers and 1.5 ounces of meth.

“This is why officers have to stay on the lookout and at the ready. There’s no blinking allowed in corrections. Because huge problems can happen in the blink of an eye,” the post continued.