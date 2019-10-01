Construction workers injured in Rogers after scaffolding collapses under I-49 bridge

MONTICELLO, Ark. - The University of Arkansas at Monticello announced this week the university's first operational endowment, which will benefit its art department. Alumnus Waymond Teague has presented a $100,000 gift in memory of his wife Barbara Ozment Teague, also a graduate.

The endowment will support the department which lay the foundation for Barbara Teague’s lifelong work in the arts. After earning a bachelor’s degree in art, with honors, Barbara earned a Master’s and PhD. She pursued a successful career as an art educator, including a stint on the UAM faculty. She was recognized in her field, perhaps most notably by the establishment of the Barbara Teague Art Educator’s Presidential Leadership Award, established by the Arkansas Art Educators Association to recognize outstanding leadership in art education. She passed away in June of this year.

Two things stand out about the Barbara Teague art endowment – its size and its purpose. The Teague gift establishes the first operational endowment of its kind at UAM. This type of gift will allow UAM to continue the tradition of educating artists and enable the department to maintain and grow its resources. Mr. Teague explains that Barbara’s pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in art at (what was then known as) Arkansas A&M was the foundation for her future success. “I would like to assure that UAM art students continue to have an experience as rewarding as hers,” he said.

When an endowment is focused on operations such as this one, faculty and leadership can determine the most pressing needs for the program. “The endowment will keep it competitive for prospective students and to allow us to focus on updates that will help us meet the needs of our current students,” said Tom Richard, professor of art. Operational endowment funds may be used for capital improvements, equipment, supplies, faculty support, and various other academic resources that will ensure quality art education for years to come.

For more information about planned giving, contact Vice Chancellor for Advancement Jeff Weaver at (870) 460-1028.