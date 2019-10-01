Construction workers injured in Rogers after scaffolding collapses under I-49 bridge

Breaking News
Severity of injuries unknown but official confirms there were no deaths

by: Garrett Fergeson

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Construction workers are injured after scaffolding collapsed Tuesday morning at Walnut and I-49 in Rogers.

According to ARDOT spokesperson Danny Straessle, construction crews were working on taking down scaffolding at the northeast corner of Walnut and I-49 when the rig collapsed.

The temporary scaffolding was used to hold up bridge beams during the construction of the new bridge over W. Walnut Street. Straessle said there is no risk of collapse to the bridge.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time but Straessle could confirm there were no fatalities.

Traffic in the area was not impacted.

