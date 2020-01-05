Construction Requires Lane Closures on Interstate 630 in Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Construction to widen Interstate 630 requires lane closures in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, eastbound and westbound I-630 will close the inside lanes between University Avenue (Exit 5) and Baptist Health Drive (Exit 7) to allow crews to work within the median.

This work will occur on weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m beginning Monday, January 6 and continuing for several months.

The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone. Traffic will be controlled using signage and barrels.

Neighborhoods adjacent to the interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.

This project (Job CA0608) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program, which is funded through a 10-year, half-cent sales tax.

Interstate 630 is being widened to four lanes in each direction (eight total) for 2.2 miles between the Big Rock Interchange and University Avenue.

The widening is estimated to be completed in early 2020.

More information on this $87.4 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.