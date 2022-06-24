LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to construction work on Interstate 30 between Little Rock and North Little Rock, there will be lane closures in place for the week of Monday June 27.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, double-lane closures will be in place on the interstate between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. with traffic being controlled by construction barrels and signs.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock

2nd Street westbound (single-lane closure) between Cumberland and Scott streets in Little Rock

3rd Street eastbound at Rock Street (corners of intersection closed) in Little Rock

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between I-630 in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to northbound frontage road

I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock

Curtis Sykes Drive on-ramp to I-30 eastbound (permanent closure) in North Little Rock on Monday evening, June 27; ramp detour signed to use Bishop Lindsey Avenue; see detour map NR 22-133-A for additional information

ARDOT said that there will be no main lane closures scheduled between the afternoon of Friday July 1 and Tuesday July 5 due to the Independence Day holiday. They also ask that drivers use caution as they approach and drive through all work zones.

For more details on the I-30 construction project, check out the Connecting Arkansas Program online.