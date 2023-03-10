LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Construction on Interstate 30 will cause weekly lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock starting Monday, if weather permits.

Daytime closures will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Riverfront Drive westbound (single lane closure) between Pine and Cypress streets in North Little Rock

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overnight closures will be from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound or frontage road (various closures) in Little Rock If the I-30 eastbound on-ramp is closed, then the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) will be open If the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) is closed, then the I-30 eastbound on-ramp will be open

I-30, I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock (starting at 6 p.m.)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (starting at 11 p.m.)

24-hour closures

McGowan Street (full closure) between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock The on-ramp to I-30 westbound is reduced to one lane; detours will be signed



Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that double lane closures will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Crews said that traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage. Drivers are encouraged to be cautious when approaching and traveling through work zones.

For more information on the 30 Crossing project, visit ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.