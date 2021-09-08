Little Rock construction on Cantrell Road to bring long-term lane closures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation said that improvements to Cantrell Road will bring significant lane closures for the major Little Rock road.

Starting Friday evening Sept. 10 east and westbound left-turn lanes on Cantrell Rd. at the Rodney Parham/River Mountain Rd. intersection will be closed. Drivers can continue to turn right on Rodney Parham and River Mountain Rd.

Westbound Cantrell traffic wanting to turn left onto Rodney Parham must take I-430 South to the Rodney Parham exit (Exit 8).

Eastbound Cantrell traffic wanting to turn left onto River Mountain Rd. must continue east on Cantrell and take the designated U-turn; signage will be in place to guide drivers.

Traffic on Rodney Parham wanting to turn left onto westbound Cantrell must turn right onto Cantrell, follow signage, and use the designated U-turn.

Interstate 430 traffic needing to access Rodney Parham should not take the Cantrell exit. Instead, continue to the Rodney Parham exit (Exit 8).

