NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Insurance checks are starting to roll in following the March 31 tornado and now all eyes are turning to the rebuilding process.

Finding the right crews to fix the broken homes though, is proving more difficult than originally anticipated.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Brent Stark with Ridgeline Construction Group said.

Monday morning, crews at Ridgeline Construction Group gear up for another 12-hour shift, a schedule that is becoming all too familiar.

“It’s been crazy,” Stark said. “We’ve been busy working day and night through the weekend.”

Monday, crews were working to repair a roof on a home in North Little Rock. This is one of 32 projects Stark said he’s overseeing.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can, but there’s only so much we can do,” Stark said.

With the sheer number of repairs needed, crews are stretched thin.

Stark said that right now he’s booking three to four months out, and in some cases, he’s having to turn people down.

“That’s part of the reason we do this, is to help people, so it’s frustrating not being able to do more,” Stark explained.

The stress trickles down to homeowners as well who are just looking to get back to normal.

“We’re hiring more people, getting people to do everything they can,” Stark said.

As time passes on, people are left watching a ticking clock, hoping soon they hear construction sounds coming from their backyard.

Stark said while customers wait, at the very least tarps should be placed on homes to prevent any further water damage.