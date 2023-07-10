SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A camp in Saline County meant to teach kids about the U.S. Constitution is raising some eyebrows following a new billboard going up to advertise it on I-30.

The organizer of the camp, Jennifer Lancaster, is President of the Saline County Republican Women. Lancaster said the camp has been going on in the area for a few years now, though for many on social media and in the county, they are just now learning about it.

“Anytime you stand for truth anytime you stand up for something, you are going to get stones thrown at you,” Lancaster said. “I am fine with taking those slings and arrows. They do not bother me.”

Micah Qualls is one of the citizens of Saline County that is concerned not only with the camp itself, but the billboard advertising it. She said her first concern is with the religious messaging coming along with the teaching.

“No where is the word ‘Jesus’ or ‘Christianity’ in the Constitution,” Qualls said.

Though Lancaster argued that it is the biblical principles in our nation’s founding documents, like the Declaration of Independence, that they are sharing with kids.

“Our founding fathers were all Christians, and they spoke about their faith openly,” Lancaster said.

Another concern Qualls mentioned is the lineup of speakers for the camp this year.

This includes Attorney General Tim Griffin, Former Governor Mike Huckabee, Sheriff Rodney Wright, Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb, and Justice of the Peace Clint Chism.

“I think it is important to notice that all of our constitutional officers are republican,” Lancaster said. “All of our JPs in Saline County where we are from are republican, so naturally we’re going to find more republicans than democrats.”

Qualls said she feels those teaching our nation’s principles should be those who are academically trained to do so.

“I would not even bring politicians in to be my speakers,” Qualls said. “I would bring academics…people who are constitutional scholars.”

Qualls said as concerning as this camp seems to be, she does trust the students who are in it.

“The students tend to reject anything that does not feel right inside them, and when they get to college, they will learn.”

Lancaster said this is not the first time the camp has received pushback over the last few years, though it is growing every year. It is scheduled to begin later this month.