Connecting families through open adoption – why it’s more important than you think

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Connecting families through open adoption, that’s what one Little Rock family is hoping to show others the benefits and importance of keeping an open relationship with the adopted child’s family.

Anna and Tim Coon are the proud parents of their 18-month-old adopted son, Colin.

An allergic reaction scare early on showed the new parents why keeping an open relationship with the birth family was most important for their new baby.

“We found out that he had a dairy sensitivity and I was able to text his birth mom and say, ‘Hey, does anyone in your family not tolerate dairy well?’ and she said, ‘Yes, me actually,’. So that was incredible that we were able to have that conversation.”

Adoptions have dramatically changed in the past 10 years.

There are now 1.5 million adopted children in the United States with Around 60 to 70 percent of adoptions being open.

