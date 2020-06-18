Congressman Womack announces $3,579,000 USDA rural development grant in Flippin

FLIPPIN, Ark. (News release) — Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) today joined U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Arkansas State Director David Branscum and local leaders to announce a $3,579,000 grant and $775,000 loan for the City of Flippin. The multi-million dollar investment will upgrade and expand critical wastewater infrastructure to improve the system for residents and businesses.

Congressman Womack said, “Arkansans rely on our communities to provide reliable utility services. As a former mayor, I know that you never want to wait until there is a major malfunction with aging infrastructure. That is why investments that modernize critical systems are so important. This project will ensure Flippin’s wastewater system is operating safely and efficiently for the great people and businesses it serves. I thank the Administration and USDA Rural Development for their partnership with the city and continued work to support the Natural State.”

USDA Rural Development Arkansas State Director David Branscum said, “I am thrilled to be in Flippin with Congressman Womack to announce this important grant. The modernization of wastewater systems will improve quality of life for residents and upgrade vital infrastructure in the area. It’s a priority of the Administration and USDA Rural Development to invest in rural communities, and we look forward to building on our strong partnership with Rep. Womack and the Arkansas delegation to continue to support Arkansans.”

Flippin Mayor Jerald Marberry said, “This investment will greatly assist our community. Wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support quality of life and economic vitality. This important grant will provide the largest upgrade of Flippin’s wastewater infrastructure in 35 years, allowing the city to rehabilitate structures and provide our citizens with enhanced services. We are extremely grateful to USDA Rural Development, Rep. Womack, and the Arkansas delegation for their continued support.”

Senator Boozman said, “Updating Flippin’s wastewater infrastructure will help meet the needs of families, businesses and future growth. USDA Rural Development plays an important role in strengthening rural Arkansas. I’m pleased to support this program so we make targeted investments in communities that need assistance.”

Senator Cotton said, “Modernized critical infrastructure like wastewater systems ensure a high quality of life for Arkansans. I’m grateful for the investment the administration has made in Flippin that will continue to benefit residents for years to come.”

The funding will be used for an infrastructure project that will rehabilitate and modernize the wastewater collection system. This will include replacing existing wastewater lines and manholes, as well as extending capacity to serve an estimated 51 new users. The improvement will enhance system resiliency and sustainability, upgrade service quality for residents, and provide a local economic benefit.

The announcement was made in Flippin where Congressman Womack was joined by USDA Rural Development Arkansas State Director David Branscum, Flippin Mayor Jerald Marberry, State Representative Jack Fortner, and other community representatives.

The award is directly linked to the USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program through USDA Rural Development. The agency provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.