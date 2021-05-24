Congressman French Hill, AG Leslie Rutledge to speak at live-streamed Memorial Day event

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Congressman French Hill and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will speak at the state’s Memorial Day event at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.

The live-streamed event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31 in North Little Rock.

Event organizers say while the ceremony is by invitation only, the public can view the event live on the Arkansas Veterans Cemetery North Little Rock Facebook page.

Officials say the cemetery will be open to the public to visit graves on Memorial Day.