Concerns for Arkansas crops during harvest season as Hurricane Laura nears landfall

STUTTGART, Ark. — As Hurricane Laura nears landfall along the gulf coast, everyone is watching closely including people in the Agricultural business in Arkansas. All the extra rain and winds could affect the crops.

When it comes to crops, unfortunately, there’s not a lot of preparation you can do, when it comes to this hurricane though the agricultural community is taking a wait and see approach.

At this very moment, all farmers have their eyes on their crops.

“We’re looking at rice, at the moment but rice is not my only concern for Arkansans right now. Corn is also a concern,” University of Arkansas Rice Extension agronomist Jarrod Hardke said.

It’s just the start of the harvest season for two commodities, rice, and corn but with Hurricane Laura inching closer there’s some concern.

“Having wind come into play that’s important. We can have some issues,” Hardke said.

Wind is just one of the many factors, another one is rain.

“It’s what can really have the potential to cause severe lodging, which is laying the crop over in the field,” Hardke said.

There’s also a possibility for some flooding.

“The measurement may be small in any, but across 1.4 million acres of rice in the state of Arkansas, in the delta, a little bit adds up quickly,” Hardke said.

Another problem that Hardke mentioned, is that this year’s harvest season is already off to a late start. Usually, things start in the first two weeks of August.

There are a lot of possible outcomes that can slow down harvest season or even ruin crops but for now, they continue to wait and see.

“Hoping it’s not as bad as potentially feared, and everything’s still standing on the other side,” Hardke said.

When it comes to rain, Hardke said it’s not just a one or two-day thing — significant rain can put them out for at least a week, which will also stage the harvest season out longer than it should be.