Competition that combines Coding and History announced for Middle School Students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — History and computer science are joining forces in an upcoming coding competition that will give middle school students the opportunity to create games based on a significant event in Arkansas history.

The Great Arkansas History Video Game Coding Competition will begin in January 2020. Open to students in grades 4-8, the competition emphasizes storytelling, state history, and coding and gives students the ability to use their coding abilities while supporting literary growth and expanding their knowledge of Arkansas history.

“We are excited to build upon the success of the high school coding competition and offer a competition specifically for middle school students,” Anthony Owen, the state director of computer science education said. “Both Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a history enthusiast himself, and our office are excited about the Great Arkansas History Video Game Coding Competition. This statewide competition, which combines history and computer science, is the first-of-its kind in the nation. Arkansas’ Computer Science Initiative is again making history by combining the necessary skills for today’s jobs with historical lessons from our past.”

The competition is open to public, private, and homeschool students in Arkansas, with teams consisting of no more than six students in grades 4-8. The official theme for the competition will be revealed in January, and teams will have approximately three months to create a game that is educational and centers around the theme.

Registration will be open from January 6, 2020, until March 1, 2020. Information for how to register and contest rules will be announced via a Commissioner’s Memo prior to the beginning of the application cycle. (To view Commissioner’s Memos and to sign up to receive future memos, go to http://adecm.arkansas.gov.) Contest submissions will be due later in the spring, with winning teams announced in May.

To watch a short video announcing the competition, go to http://bit.ly/CSHistGamePromo. A promotional handout also is available at http://bit.ly/CSHistGameFlyer. For more information about the contest, please contact a member of the Computer Science Specialist Team at CSforAR@arkansas.gov.

Computer Science Education Week

Computer Science Education Week is from December 9-15, 2019. Arkansas is releasing computer science announcements throughout the week. To see the announcements that are made, visit the ADE computer science webpage at http://bit.ly/ARCSedWeek.