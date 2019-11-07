Company sends suspicious congratulatory gift cards to women

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Ozark, Missouri woman got $245 in gift cards for baby clothes and accessories.

They came with what looked like a hand written note from Jenny B. saying “Congratulations!”

Here’s the problem.

She’s not pregnant, and she’s not trying to have a baby.

Amanda Cantrell thinks this odd card is actually a scam. She says that a couple things about it seemed out of the ordinary, like fingerprints on the card and the lack of a return address, and those gift cards?

They are only valid to some suspicious online companies and they don’t apply to shipping costs.

“$245 worth of gift cards that some strange person sent me,” says Cantrell.

“These companies I’ve never seen before and I’ve been here for 23 years. It sounds like they’re just trying to reel you in to get your info.”

“It just makes it bad for retailers who want to do something nice for their customers who are having a baby.”

The gift cards are from a company called Mother’s Lounge in Utah. Jenny Boscoe is the founder.

It has an F rating with the better business bureau and customers have complained of deceptive and misleading advertisement.