LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brannon McMinn is not your average 17-year-old.

“He’s obedient to his parents, he makes straight A’s, he volunteers, he just has a really good heart,” Brannon’s mother Stacey said.

The upcoming senior at Cabot high school is a part of the National Honor Society, Sports medicine program, runs track… and competitively rides bulls.

Brannon has only been riding bulls for about two years but has caught on quick. He was the novice bull riding champion at the Loren Buffalo Memorial and won the Teenage Rodeo Association a couple of weeks ago.

Friday June 3, Brannon was competing in the Arkansas High School rodeo state championships. The top four go on to compete in nationals in Gillette, Wyoming and Brannon had third locked up. However, an accident with his bull left him rushed to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

“At first you blame yourself, because I’m the one who introduced him to it,” Brennon father Jimmy said. “But it’s still a choice. He really loved it. Especially in 2022 you want to be supportive parents.”

Since the incident, Brannon has been unconscious. However, Stacey believes that Brannon is still alive due to a fitted helmet that got him a few months before state finals. However, Stacey says every time they take two steps forwards, they take three steps back and expects more ups and downs in the future.

“Right now, we’re battling some raspatory issues,” Stacey said. “He’s starting to make some spontaneous movements, so we’re very excited about that.”

Now the community around the McMinns is doing its part. Cabot high school is hosting a prayer gathering for Brannon Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Not only that, but texts, calls, social media posts all making sure to shower the McMinns with love.

“We’re trying so hard to respond to everyone, but we’re also really trying to give all of our attention to Brannon,” Stacey said.

Support that the McMinns say is coming from all over the world. Four-time bull riding world champion Tuff Hedeman asking for people to pray for Brannon on his Facebook page.

“We’ve had families that Brannon has mentored their children and sent us pictures and how they look up to Brannon,” Stacey added. “It means a lot a whole lot.”

A few weeks before the accident, Brannon and his mom shared a conversation that they’ll now never forget.

“I said Brannon, are you saying that your testimony is boring? He said, ‘Well kind of.’ So, I told him the other night I whispered in his ear, ‘Baby, you have one heck of a testimony. You fight through this, you have so many people supporting you and you’re showing them what God’s word can do for somebody,” Stacey said.

If you would like to donate to the McMinn’s GoFundMe page, click here.