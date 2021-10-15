Community still concerned after Thursday shooting at North Little Rock High School

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — A 15-year-old Is behind bars in connection to a shooting that injured a north little rock student Thursday.

Raymond Hudson is being charged as an adult with aggravated robbery, battery and possession of a firearm by a minor.

We spoke to a local pastor who says the violence needs to end.

Another Chance Ministries Rev. Eric Crowder-Jones said this it is concerning to know that a shooting happened in such a busy area, especially while a lot of people including students were around.

“Those are unexpected things that you just don’t expect to happen,” Crowder-Jones said.

The North Little Rock High School sophomore who was shot behind a donut shop across the street from the school Thursday is recovering from his injuries.

“He just came running in saying he had been shot and to call the cops. I did see him bleeding,” Paul’s Donuts owner, Roziny Nehem said.

The school went into lockdown for about an hour. Meanwhile, parents of students, like Reverend Crowder-Jones waited anxiously to hear if their kids were okay.

“It’s always a concern of mine when you hear school and you hear shooting,” Crowder-Jones said.

Crowder-Jones is with a church that sits right next door to the school. He said he often talks to students and learns about the different issues they face.

“A lot of times it’s a talking, feuding,” Crowder-Jones said. “ Things that this point in the school year could be over any minor petty thing.”

He said this shooting, along with a shooting near Central High School Tuesday, raises concerns for parents — especially heading into homecoming weekend.

“That’s the greatest concern. While a lot of children tonight and tomorrow night will be out to enjoy homecoming festivities but then who knows it may be my son or the next person’s son who’s innocently caught in the crossfire,” Crowder-Jones said.

Crowder-Jones also offers advice to everyone in hopes of putting a stop to recent gun violence.

“We have to find a common medium to get along so that we can live along,” Crowder-Jones said. “And I believe that’s important.”

Police said the student who was shot is expected to be okay. His name has not been released.

NLRPD are asking anyone else with information to contact them directly.