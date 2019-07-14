Community leaders challenging local pastors to help stop the violence in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-Several leaders in Little Rock challenging pastors to engage in the community and help stop the violence.

A press conference was held at the 12th Street Police Station Saturday afternoon.

Leaders are calling for a change.

They say they’re tired of senseless crimes and violence claiming the life of too many people in Little Rock.

They want to unite the city, police department along with churches and organizations together.

At Saturday’s conference Rev. Benny Johnson and Walter Crooker with Arkansas Stop the Violence along with City Board Director for Ward 2 Ken Richardson, Brother Larry X from the Nation of Islam and community blogger Russ Racop spoke about several things.

From police officers building better relationships with people in the community, to finding ways to show the youth to value themselves and resolve problems without hurting or killing someone.

They’re starting a new initiative that focuses on three things.

“Church, community and connection. We need our churches to start connecting with the community. We are asking our churches to alternate one time a month have an outdoor event, inviting people to church getting to know the community and engaging in the community,” Rev. Benny Johnson said.

They also stressed that police can’t solve all crimes by themselves.

They’re calling for people to step up and speak out when something happens.

Board Director Ken Richardson also says he’s trying to work with Mayor Frank Scott to address some of the problems.