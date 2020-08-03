Community celebrates Hermitage woman’s 90th birthday with a parade

HERMITAGE, Ark.- People celebrated a very special birthday in the town of Hermitage over the weekend.

Folks from all across Bradley County surprised Daisy Gardner with a parade for her 90th birthday.

Although Gardner never had children of her own, she is credited with raising and caring for many children throughout Bradley County.

“We received around 120 to 125 cards,” says Beverly Rauls, who lives in Hermitage. “This has been a wonderful birthday for her, just because so many people love her dearly, this has been a wonderful birthday for her and we love her. We love you, Mrs. Daisy.”

The mayor of Hermitage says Gardner spent years caring for people in their homes and would stay until they were well again.

