Breaking News
Man dies, another in police custody after shooting in Batesville

Community celebrates 100th birthday of Tuskegee Airmen member

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WHITE HALL, Ark.- On Sunday, Thomas Franklin Vaughns, a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, celebrated his 100th birthday with friends, family and a community parade in his honor.

Vaughns served in World War II and the Korean War.

In the video, photojournalist Julian Jones shares the story.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Virtual Adoption Avaailable Throught the Following Links

 

Little Rock Animal Village Dogs – https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/adoptable-dogs

 

Little Rock Animal Village Cats – https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/adoptable-cats 

 

Human Society of Pulaski County Dogs –  https://warmhearts.org/adoptable-dogs/ 

 

Humane Society of Pulaski County Cats – https://warmhearts.org/adoptable-cats/

 

ArkanPaws  – http://www.arkanpaws.org/adoptables.html

 

Maumelle Friends of the Animals – https://maumellefoa.org/dogs/

 

Maumelle Friends of the Animals –  https://maumellefoa.org/cats/

 

City of Bryant Dogs/Cats – https://www.cityofbryant.com/1091/Adopt-a-Pet

 

The Humane Society of Saline County Dogs – https://www.hssaline.org/dogs

 

The Humane Society of Saline County Cats – https://www.hssaline.org/cats

 

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories