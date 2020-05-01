Committee addresses Arkansas Ready For Business Grant Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – The CARES steering committee met today to address the Arkansas Ready for Business Grant Program.
Earlier this week, the website went live before approval but the site did accept over 23 hundred applications for grants.
Out of the applications, approximately 14 hundred businesses had less than 10 employees.
74 of Arkansas’s 75 counties were represented.
The program had 36 million dollars applied for and earmarked 15% to go specifically towards women and minority-owned businesses.
The committee recommended adding 85 million more to the program pending legislative approval.
There is not a target date for the website to come back up, but officials are hoping for early next week.