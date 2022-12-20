PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – More progress has been made for outdoor recreation in Arkansas.

The parking lot and trail at Blue Mountain Natural Area are now complete.

The governor and several other dignitaries made the ceremonial hike on Tuesday where the trail minds through the Maumelle Pinnacles region in Pulaski County.

“This parking lot will be very beneficial to us and this trailhead which will be dedicated today is a good opportunity to open the doors to Arkansas’ beautiful outdoors to all in central Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

Blue Mountain, Pinnacle Mountain and Rattlesnake Ridge make up the Maumelle Pinnacles region.

The land was bought last year for $5 million through state and federal funds.

Blue Mountain will officially open in the spring.