Columbia County Scam alert

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of multiple scams targeting individuals that live in the area.

Within the last few days, they have had reports of new scams targeting individuals in the county.

The first one is an individual who was trying to sell property on EldoArk.com. The “buyer” sent a check for the wrong amount, which was more than was originally asked. The check was later deposited, and money sent back, but the check was bogus. Please do not accept money from people who you do not know, especially if the check is over the amount you are asking for the property.

Please be cautious when selling property on for sale sites because scammers are always looking to take advantage of someone.

The second scam that has targeted individuals in our county is an email or fax stating that you are the nearest relative or the beneficiary and are fixing to receive a lot of money, and the scammers just need your information to verify that it is you.

They want you to send it via email. Please don’t fall victim to either of these scams!

If you come across one of these scams contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 870-234-5331.